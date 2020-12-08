Home China Unknown Secrets Behind a 2,000-Year-Old Board Game
China

Unknown Secrets Behind a 2,000-Year-Old Board Game

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Two pieces of the game
Archeologists working on a previously raided tomb in China stumbled upon pieces belonging to an approximately 2,300-hundred-year-old board game called “Bo.” (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

If it makes you feel ancient to not understand the “gaming culture” of today, wait until you hear what board game some archeologists in China dug up.

The human mind is a Pandora’s box, the mysteries of which have not been fully unraveled to date. As a species, we have been constantly seeking out new and complex ways to entertain ourselves. Before we got addicted to blasting computer-generated fruit treats on our phones, we had other forms of gaming entertainment.

The find

The archeologists were working on the raided tomb of a presumably rich subject in Qingzhou City recently when they stumbled upon an approximately 2,300-year-old artifact. Upon close examination, they realized it was actually an ancient version of a board game called “Bo.”

The artifact was comprised of several game pieces, including an animal tooth carved into a die with 14 faces, 21 rectangle-shaped moving pieces, and a broken tile. The tile had complex patterns inscribed over it, with two eyes and cloud formations.

It could be assumed that the “board game” unearthed by these archeologists was not commonly used. The author who published the findings in a journal inferred that the tomb in which it was found belonged to a very wealthy resident of Qi, an ancient state from 221 B.C., judging by the size of the tomb and the contents in it.

Archeological dig site in China.
Judging by its size and contents, the tomb is thought to have belonged to a wealthy resident of Qi, an ancient state from 221 B.C. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Rules of engagement

The game associated with this set piece hasn’t been played for more than 1,500 years, and nobody really knows how it’s played. However, there are mentions of the game “Bo” in ancient literature from the period. In one of the songbooks from that time, the writer paints a picture of the excitement the game used to draw. It describes the ivory pieces and bamboo dice used to play the game of Liu Bo and goes on to talk of sides being taken and threats being made (in the game). You get the picture of a battle scene being played out on the board.

Contemporary versions

Of course, most of the board games today or even the ones we play on our phones are probably a more advanced version of some ancient game designed thousands of years ago. Like for example, chess originated in India as “Chathuranga” and the ancient Egyptians also had a version similar to chess called “senet.” Sumerians had an ancient version of backgammon, which was called the “Royal Game of Ur.”

Archeologists have also unearthed tokens from a site in Basur Hoyuk in southeast Turkey. These pieces were in the realm of 5,000 years old and looked very similar to the game tokens we now commonly use in games like Monopoly. The tokens were shaped in the forms of bullets, pigs, pyramids, and dogs. These are believed to be the oldest pieces that have been discovered to date.

Monopoly game board.
Archeologists have also unearthed 5,000-year-old game tokens very similar to the game tokens we now commonly use in games like Monopoly. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

It all makes us think of what lengths people would have gone in those ancient times to design such complex games, just to keep themselves occupied. It’s also interesting to note that most of these games were played among members of the more privileged strata of society, unlike today where just about anyone can afford to crush magical candies and make them disappear whenever they feel like it.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleMan Captures Rare Jellyfish Sprite Lightning
Next articleA Magnificent Image and Character Formation by 5,400 Falun Gong Adherents in Taiwan
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

China

Breaking the Code of the Synthetic Fentanyl Drug Network in China

According to federal health authorities, fentanyl has been responsible for more than 37,000 deaths in the United States just in 2019. The U.S. has...
Read more
China

In Forced Demolition of Beijing ‘Agricultural Park,’ Communist Party Fans Old Resentments to Make New Profits

In the middle of November, 2,000, residents living in the Jiuhua Agricultural Science Demonstration Park in the northwestern outskirts of the Chinese capital were...
Read more
China

China Proposes Eugenics Policy in Five-Year Plan

The Chinese government recently announced its next five-year plan for 2021 to 2025. What has attracted the attention of many people is a birth...
Read more

Most Popular

Supreme Court Justice Orders Pennsylvania to Respond to Republican Lawsuit

U.S.
Washington Examiner - @dcexaminer tweet: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito moved the deadline for Pennsylvania officials to respond from Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m....
Read more

A Magnificent Image and Character Formation by 5,400 Falun Gong Adherents in Taiwan

Taiwan
Regardless of wet weather with chilly winds, over 5,400 Falun Gong adherents assembled at the iconic Liberty Square of the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial...
Read more

Unknown Secrets Behind a 2,000-Year-Old Board Game

China
If it makes you feel ancient to not understand the “gaming culture” of today, wait until you hear what board game some archeologists in...
Read more

Man Captures Rare Jellyfish Sprite Lightning

Mysteries
When thinking of lightning, most people would come up with images of white, thin strips of light snaking through the sky. However, this is...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times