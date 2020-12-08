Dominion Voting Machines Under Forensic Investigation in Michigan

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pleased after a Michigan Judge permitted forensic investigation of Dominion voting machines. Giuliani tweeted, “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.”

A 6,000-vote error initially discovered in Antrim county was rectified and attributed to human error in the input of information rather than a machine error, but this has aroused suspicion ever since. According to Giuliani, “the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened all over the state.”

An official report by Jocelyn Benson, the Secretary of State says that, “The error in reporting unofficial results in Antrim County Michigan was the result of a user error that was quickly identified and corrected; did not affect the way ballots were actually tabulated; and would have been identified in the county canvass before official results were reported even if it had not been identified earlier.”

The report continues, “this is not the result of any intentional misconduct by an election official or because of software or equipment malfunctioning or failing to work properly. Municipal and county clerks are dedicated public servants who work hard and with integrity. Sometimes they make honest mistakes, and when they do there are many checks and balances in the election system to ensure they can be identified and corrected so that the official results reflect the complete, accurate count of all votes.”

But after this report was made, a voting machine malfunction was brought to court from a vote tabulation related to the approval of a local marijuana shop. The judge allowed a forensic investigation of the Dominion voting machines for plaintiff William Bailey. In Bailey’s case, there was a discrepancy due to damaged ballots. This was recognized, but the machine failed to add them on to the final vote tabulation. The Dominion system did not recognize the error, but a person caught it manually, after the fact.

Dominion Voting Systems is a company that sells voting software and hardware. Its machines have been used all over the world, but the company is based primarily in Canada and the United States, where the majority of their systems are sold. In the 2020 election Dominion machines were used in 28 different states. Dominion voting machines were used all over Michigan.

Twenty-two voting machines in Michigan will be under investigation, which should take about 48 hours.

Antrim County counted more than 16,000 votes, where Trump beat Biden by less than 4,000 votes. In the greater Michigan area, Biden beat Trump by more than 150,000 votes.

