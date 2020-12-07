Home Science Environment Why China’s Control Over Green Energy Is Worrisome
ScienceEnvironment

Why China’s Control Over Green Energy Is Worrisome

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Two wind turbines standing in a field.
The majority of green technology is manufactured in China, thus enabling the communist regime to have leverage in this market. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

China is the largest polluter in the world, whether it is in terms of dumping plastics and toxins into the oceans or emitting carbon dioxide and so on. In recent years, Beijing has been pushing forward the idea of countries transitioning to green energy. Xi Jinping even announced at the UN General Assembly that his country would attain carbon neutrality before 2060. On the surface, the plan is being presented as something benevolent that will help the environment. But in reality, China’s push for green energy is aimed at positioning itself in a market that it can dominate.

China domination plan

China has a huge need for oil. However, their oil reserves are quite low. In contrast, America has massive oil reserves that give the country leverage on the world stage. As such, it suits China to force America into a position where they are not able to benefit from their oil reserves. This is why China is pushing forward green technologies. The majority of green technology is manufactured in China, thus enabling the communist regime to have leverage in this market. For instance, China accounts for 70 percent of the global solar panel market and is also a dominant player in the wind turbine market. 

A solar farm
China accounts for 70 percent of the global solar panel market. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

By pushing the green agenda and making America cut down its oil use, China will be able to export its green products to the U.S. So, the narrative about the “evil” fossil fuel energy vs. “good” green energy is not just about “environmental protection,” “climate change,” and so on. It is also a geopolitical battle headed by green energy market-dominant nations like China against oil-rich countries like the United States. China also has another advantage over the U.S. when it comes to green energy — lax labor and environmental laws.

In the U.S., businesses have to abide by strict labor laws and must pay people a good salary, pension, healthcare, and so on. These companies will have to deal with environmental activists who take them to court for every action they consider harmful to nature. In China, companies can basically operate without paying decent wages. They also don’t have to deal with environmental activists since the communist regime basically shuts down such activities.

All these advantages will ensure that China is able to manufacture green products at an even cheaper cost. As such, even if the U.S. decided to pursue green energy over fossil fuels, American manufacturing won’t be able to compete against Chinese imports when it comes to price.

International bullying

The Chinese government is known to bully those who do not accept their authoritarian policies. When China laid claim on the Senkaku Islands in Japan by saying that these islands are historically theirs, Japan stood up to Beijing. The result — China banned the export of rare earth metals to Japan.

The Senkaku Islands.
When China laid claim on the Senkaku Islands in Japan by saying that these islands are historically theirs, Japan stood up to Beijing. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

China is the major producer of these metals and decided to abuse its dominant position to lay a claim on islands that belong to another nation. Let that sink in. What will such an authoritarian government do when it ends up controlling the world’s energy supply? What will stop them from using their dominant position in the green energy market in the future to bully other nations?

If the world wishes to transition to green energy, it must make sure that China does not dominate the market. Otherwise, the future won’t be as “clean” as expected.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleApple Opposes a Bill to Combat China’s Forced Labor
Next articleWhole Foods CEO Condemns Socialism and Sends Urgent Warning to America
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Climate Change Report Claiming ‘Point of No Return’ Exposed

A recent fear-mongering report that claimed humanity is ‘beyond the point of no return’ when it comes to climate change has been debunked by...
Read more
Environment

Waste Fishing Gear Threatens Ganges Wildlife

Waste fishing gear in the Ganges River poses a threat to wildlife including otters, turtles, and dolphins, new research shows. The study says entanglement in...
Read more
Environment

New Knowledge About What Causes Thunderstorms and Cloudbursts

Thunderstorms often provoke violent cloud bursts that can result in devastating flooding. But what actually spawns thunderstorms and cloud bursts? This question has spurred...
Read more

Most Popular

Dominion ‘Audited’ by Firm Sharing History With the Company

U.S.
The firm that was hired to conduct an audit of Dominion Voting Systems technology for its use in the 2020 elections had previous ties...
Read more

Conservative Leader Asks Canada to Curb Chinese Influence

World Events
Canadian Conservative leader, Mr. Erin O’Toole, recently warned that there is no greater threat to Canada’s global affairs than China and that his government...
Read more

Whole Foods CEO Condemns Socialism and Sends Urgent Warning to America

U.S.
Multi-millionaire John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, sent a dire warning to America against Socialism during a virtual event with the American Enterprise Institute...
Read more

Why China’s Control Over Green Energy Is Worrisome

Environment
China is the largest polluter in the world, whether it is in terms of dumping plastics and toxins into the oceans or emitting carbon...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times