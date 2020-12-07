Multi-millionaire John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, sent a dire warning to America against Socialism during a virtual event with the American Enterprise Institute on Nov. 24. While promoting his book, “Conscious Leadership.” Mackey(67) who is known for being candid hit out against the rising tide of Socialism.

The AEI host questioned Mackey about the “three kinds of cultural intelligence” he refers to in the book. In it, he writes about the traditional, the modern, and the progressive. Mackey is very critical of the progressive worldview. He mentioned that it is, in fact, doubtful of science, “except when it serves their ideology.” He criticized progressives who state that capitalism is corrupt and urges business owners to push against unionizing and the move towards socialism. Mackey called socialism a “disaster” and said that it will put the United States and the free world directly on “the path to poverty”. He explained that socialism has gained momentum because people have been brainwashed into believing that businesses are motivated by greed and exploitation. “That is wrong,” he said.

Socialism damages the minds of the youth

“Capitalism is the greatest thing humanity’s ever done, we told a bad narrative and we’ve let the enemies of business and the enemies of capitalism put out a narrative about us that’s wrong, it’s inaccurate and it’s doing tremendous damage to the minds of young people. We have to counter that.”

Whole Foods Market Canada Image: Wikipedia

Mackey who describes himself as a libertarian, added, “progressives, because they dominate academia, Hollywood, and the media punch way above their weight class in terms of their actual numbers, but that’s the cultural war.”

He went on to say that some of the additional “disasters of progressivism” are that it teaches people to not be patriotic about America and portrays the country as “the worst that’s ever existed.” Mackey added that progressivism is authoritarian, self-righteous, and cancels people who have different views.

Mackey emphasized, however, that he certainly can appreciate some of the progressive ideas and he believes they are useful and may be implemented in order to achieve “conscious” capitalism. He feels capitalism should rebrand to ‘innovationism’ saying it’s responsible for “lifting humanity literally out of the dirt”.

“They talk about trickle-down wealth, but socialism is trickle-up poverty. It just impoverishes everything,” he said. “That’s my fear, that the Marxists and socialists, the academic community is generally hostile to business. It always has been. This is not new.” Mackey called for business culture to evolve stressing that socialists will ultimately take over if they are left unchecked.

In the latest survey from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. (VOC) statistics showed that support for capitalism among millennials fell from 50% a year ago to 43%. And, 35% of millennials and 31% of Gen Z support a shift towards the gradual abolition of the Capitalist system, favoring Socialism.

Mackey pointed out that Socialism has been tried 42 times in the last 100 years, and has failed 42 times, it doesn’t work, it’s the wrong way.”

“America is in “kind of a rocky place right now”

Mackey said that Whole Foods has had multiple stores that have been damaged in “peaceful protests”. Sadly, it has made it “harder to do business”, since America is in “kind of a rocky place right now.” Mackey went on to mention the “defund the police” movement, saying that the company now has had to employ more security guards.

“Innovationism is the greatest thing that humanity’s ever created,” Mackey said. “I mean if you go back 200 years ago when innovationism was really beginning to pick up steam, 94% of everybody alive on the planet on earth lived on less than two dollars a day, 94% percent, only 6% made more than two dollars a day and that’s in today’s dollars. Today that’s under 10%.”

“Business people are not the villains of the story, they’re the heroes of the story,” he stated. “The entrepreneurs are the ones that create great progress and they’re universally vilified. They [socialists] are trying to fill the genie back in the bottle, and if they fill it back in the bottle, we will freeze. We will start again. I am not saying that the whole technological civilization will collapse, but it will not progress and it will start to stagnate”.