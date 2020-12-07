Home U.S. Dominion ‘Audited’ by Firm Sharing History With the Company
U.S.

Dominion ‘Audited’ by Firm Sharing History With the Company

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
The firm that audited Dominion has a history with the company. (Image via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The firm that was hired to conduct an audit of Dominion Voting Systems technology for its use in the 2020 elections had previous ties with the company. The firm, Pro V&V, was hired by Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who failed to disclose this connection in his Nov. 17 statement announcing the results of the audit. In his statement, Raffensperger noted that Pro V&V had found no evidence of tampering with the machines.

He also praised Pro V&V by mentioning its various accreditations. “Pro V&V, based in Huntsville, Alabama is a U.S. Election Assistance Commission-certified Voting System Test Laboratory (VSTL), meaning the lab is ‘qualified to test voting systems to Federal standards’. VSTL certification is provided for under the Help America Votes Act of 2002. Pro V&V’s accreditation by the USEAC was also recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST),” he said in the statement.

Dominion voting system bought for $107 million in 2019

However, he failed to mention that Pro V&V basically seems to be a small company that runs out of a single office suite. The firm’s website has a link that shows its accreditation from the Election Assistance Commission (EAC). The accreditation certificate shows that it is only effective through Feb. 24, 2017. It is not known whether the firm has renewed its accreditation or not. Except for one instance, Pro V&V has been the only testing lab for Dominion Voting Systems since the company introduced its Democracy Suite version 5.0 in February 2017. 

Dominion used technical conclusions from Pro V&V in a pre-election Georgia lawsuit. Image:pixabay

The state of Georgia bought an election system from Dominion for $107 million in 2019. Two Pro V&V employees, Wendy Williams, and Michael Walker approved Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite 5.5-A’s testing report for Georgia in November last year. These are the same people who also tested Dominion’s modified Democracy Suite 5.5-C in April and June this year. Williams also played a key role when Dominion faced some last-minute certification issues.

In August this year, electronic voting security expert Harry Hursti gave a sworn declaration in which he admitted seeing problems in Georgia’s voting systems during elections in June and August. He noted that the scanner and tabulation software settings that were being used to decide which votes to count on hand-marked paper ballots likely resulted in some of the votes left out from being counted. 

Dominion also used technical conclusions from Pro V&V in a pre-election Georgia lawsuit that had questioned the reliability of the company’s system. According to court documents, an expert defined Pro V&V’s testing as “cursory testing” and “superficial.” During a Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee meeting on election fraud on Dec. 3, Ryan Germany, counsel for Georgia’s secretary of state’s office, stated that an audit of the Dominion system by Pro V&V showed no issues with the system. However, Germany also failed to disclose Pro V&V’s history with Dominion.

Previous articleConservative Leader Asks Canada to Curb Chinese Influence
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Whole Foods CEO Condemns Socialism and Sends Urgent Warning to America

Multi-millionaire John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, sent a dire warning to America against Socialism during a virtual event with the American Enterprise Institute...
Read more
U.S.

Georgia: Absentee Ballot Signatures Need to be Verified

“I’m not saying that it was necessarily a widespread conspiracy. I’m just concerned since we had so many absentee ballots with 1.3 million absentee ballots in Georgia, the timing to process all of those stayed the same."
Read more
U.S.

Republican Mo Brooks: Challenging Electoral College Votes

"This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures,” Brooks said.
Read more

Most Popular

Dominion ‘Audited’ by Firm Sharing History With the Company

U.S.
The firm that was hired to conduct an audit of Dominion Voting Systems technology for its use in the 2020 elections had previous ties...
Read more

Conservative Leader Asks Canada to Curb Chinese Influence

World Events
Canadian Conservative leader, Mr. Erin O’Toole, recently warned that there is no greater threat to Canada’s global affairs than China and that his government...
Read more

Whole Foods CEO Condemns Socialism and Sends Urgent Warning to America

U.S.
Multi-millionaire John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, sent a dire warning to America against Socialism during a virtual event with the American Enterprise Institute...
Read more

Why China’s Control Over Green Energy Is Worrisome

Environment
China is the largest polluter in the world, whether it is in terms of dumping plastics and toxins into the oceans or emitting carbon...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times