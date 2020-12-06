Mo Brooks, a Republican representative from Alabama, has announced that he will challenge Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, the date when Congress is slated to certify the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections. According to the rules, at least one member from the Senate and the House have to object to the Electoral College tally in order for a challenge to be initiated.

“In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that… This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures,” Brooks said to politico. He stated that the presidential election was badly flawed and suggested that mail-in voting is unconstitutional.

Brooks also pointed out that neither the Supreme Court nor other courts are capable of overturning the results of the election since they lack any constitutional authority to do so. According to the law, such a task falls on the shoulders of elected officials. This means that Congress has the final say on whether to accept or reject Electoral College submissions made by the states and to decide who becomes President and Vice President. As such, he believes that too much time is being wasted fighting court battles.

During the Jan. 6 congressional joint session, Vice President Mike Pence will inform congress of the Electoral College results from each state. If both a senator and a house member object to the Electoral College votes, it will trigger Senate and House floor votes on whether to accept those Electoral College votes submitted by that specific state. Each house will meet separately to debate the objection and vote on whether to accept or reject the votes.The debate on the floors can last a maximum of two hours.

Brooks stated that if neither Biden nor Trump succeeds in securing 270 or more Electoral Votes, the task of picking the next President will fall on the House of Representatives. Under this system, each state delegation will have a single vote. In such a situation, the Republican Party will be in an advantageous position as they have a majority. In the event that the House chooses the President, the Senate will have the right to pick the Vice President. At present, Republicans lead the senate with a 50-48 majority against the Democrats.

According to Amistad Project, only the date of swearing in date is constitutionally valid. Image:pixabay

Deadline challenge

According to the Amistad Project, an election integrity watchdog, the currently set Electoral College deadlines are non-constitutional and are blocking states from their lawful obligation to ensure that the elections remain free and fair. It argues that only Jan. 20, a date when the next U.S President will be sworn in, is constitutionally valid. All other dates, whether it is the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14 or the congressional vote count on Jan. 6 are arbitrary.

The Amistad Project has also filed lawsuits in multiple states, arguing that up to 1.2 million fraudulent votes have been cast in the election. “Through rigorous investigations supporting our litigation, we demonstrate that state and local officials brazenly violated election laws in several swing states in order to advance a partisan political agenda… As a result, it is impossible for those states to determine their presidential electors in line with the arbitrary deadline set forth via federal statute in 1948, and thus, the only deadline that matters is Jan. 20, 2021,” Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, said in a statement.

In a white paper, the Amistad Project warns that all fraud issues must be properly addressed before determining the next president. Failing that, American democracy and social fabric might be damaged. In the paper, Biden is asked to welcome investigation into allegations of fraud. Failing that, a dark cloud will hang over his administration in the event he becomes the next President.

