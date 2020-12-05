Home U.S. Mike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court
Mike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court

By Vision Times Staff
Pennsylvania congressman Mike Kelly has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge the results of the presidential election in the Keystone State. The Supreme Court is pictured in Washington D.C. on a clear day
Pennsylvania congressman Mike Kelly has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge the results of the presidential election in the Keystone State. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Republicans have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify the Pennsylvania election results. Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell have requested an injunction to block Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Governor Tom Wolf from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Kelly had previously filed a lawsuit in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court claiming that Act 77 was unconstitutional. Act 77, a law passed in 2019, allows for no-excuse absentee voting. The  lawsuit argued that mail-in ballots submitted under Act 77 should be rejected or the state lawmakers should be allowed to choose its presidential electors.

However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit stating that the plaintiffs were not timely in the complaint, as Act 77 was passed last year.

Wolf and Boockvar have already certified the state elections, declaring Biden the winner by 80,555 votes. Boockvar accused Kelly of previously only raising state issues in the Pennsylvania state court, but is only now appealing federal law issues in the U.S. Supreme Court.

a polling station sign pictured here is black and white. the article is about pennsylvania's contested election results in the us 2020 presidential election
Lawmakers have called for a special assembly to discuss election fraud. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Parnell, however, sees no problem with this nuance. “While we believe that Act 77 is certainly a state issue, we do believe that there are very important federal questions nested within it… We’re looking to appeal to the Supreme Court on those federal questions,” Parnell told Breitbart.

Senator Ted Cruz supported the appeal since he believes Pennsylvania made illegal changes in the voting rules in the middle of the elections. He said that normally the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, but “these are not ordinary times.”

Millions of Americans believe that the presidential election was rigged. As a result, the country grows more divided every day. Cruz argues that a resolution is urgently needed to restore confidence in America’s democracy.

Convening special session

Pennsylvanian lawmakers have asked Governor Tom Wolf to convene a special assembly to discuss the issue of election fraud. About 30 state legislatures supported the move and listed 15 questions that need to be answered. The lawmakers noted that a full session would be required to examine all of the allegations.

“We call on you to exercise your constitutional authority to immediately convene the General Assembly into a special session for the purpose of enabling the General Assembly to swear in its members and organize… Due to the extraordinary election activities occurring, it is necessary for the General Assembly to be sworn in and organize immediately in order to be actively engaged in continued oversight of this election to ensure the integrity of the process,” the letter from lawmakers said. Some of the demands include:

  • Information about how ballots were delivered to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 3 and November 4, including delivery truck logs.
  • Logs of the vote tabulators that demonstrate when the votes were recorded in Philadelphia during election week.
  • An explanation of the USPS subcontractor who attested that he transported over 100,000 mail-in or absentee ballots from New York to Pennsylvania under “unusual circumstances.”

