Justice Department Dismisses Reports That It Stopped Election Fraud Investigation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued a statement clarifying that it has not stopped investigating election fraud, with a Justice Department spokesperson noting that some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the department concluded its investigation and found no evidence of fraud during the election.

Mainstream media twisted attorney General William Barr’s statement to suggest that the DOJ had finalized its decision on election fraud. What Barr said was that he has yet to see fraud on a scale that could affect the outcome of the election. Investigations by U.S. attorneys and FBI agents are ongoing.

President Trump criticized Barr, explaining that he hasn’t found any significant election fraud because he hasn’t “looked very hard.” Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, also pointed out that many of their witnesses have yet to be contacted by the FBI.

The American electoral system has the duty to protect the integrity of every single vote. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth,” the attorneys said.

Barr’s statement could suggest — as many outlets have reported — that investigations should only be conducted if the fraud is significant enough to affect the elections. That understanding would be antithetical to the spirit of the American electoral system. Its duty is to protect the integrity of every single vote. According to the Heritage Foundation’s database, there are more than 1,300 cases of election law prosecutions. Only a handful actually changed the election result, which only happened at the local level.

When media asked Trump whether he will continue to support Barr, the president requested to be asked the same question in a few weeks. In a Fox News interview, Trump critiqued the FBI and DOJ for not seriously looking into election fraud.

Raffle for votes

Evidence of election fraud has surfaced in Nevada. The Nevada Native Vote Project allegedly gave voters $25 gift cards. Witnesses posted photos of the gift cards on Facebook. Though these images were quickly deleted, they were archived.

Further evidence has been captured on video. In one video, Bethany Sam, the Reno–Sparks Indian Colony public relations officer, bribes prospective voters with gift cards.

“We have twenty-five $25 gift cards to raffle off, so that’s a lot of money in cash here… We have also four $100 gift cards to give away, so again, you want to make sure to get out here and vote. And then, we have four $250 gift cards to raffle. And our grand prize is going to be a $500 Visa gift card to the person or native voters who came out early this week for early voting,” Sam says in the video.

In another video of Sam, she promotes the giveaway in front of a Biden-Harris bus. According to the U.S. criminal code, people who give expenditures to induce others to vote can be punished with a prison sentence or a fine.

