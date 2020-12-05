Home U.S. Justice Department Dismisses Reports That It Stopped Election Fraud Investigation
U.S.

Justice Department Dismisses Reports That It Stopped Election Fraud Investigation

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
us attorney general william barr of the u.s. justice department speaking in a screenshot on blue background
William Barr's statement was misrepresented by the legacy media. (Image: youtube / CC0 1.0)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued a statement clarifying that it has not stopped investigating election fraud, with a Justice Department spokesperson noting that some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the department concluded its investigation and found no evidence of fraud during the election.

Mainstream media twisted attorney General William Barr’s statement to suggest that the DOJ had finalized its decision on election fraud. What Barr said was that he has yet to see fraud on a scale that could affect the outcome of the election. Investigations by U.S. attorneys and FBI agents are ongoing. 

President Trump criticized Barr, explaining that he hasn’t found any significant election fraud because he hasn’t “looked very hard.” Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, also pointed out that many of their witnesses have yet to be contacted by the FBI.

a us american flag waves on a clear day behind a chain link fence barbed wire justice department
The American electoral system has the duty to protect the integrity of every single vote. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth,” the attorneys said.

Barr’s statement could suggest — as many outlets have reported — that investigations should only be conducted if the fraud is significant enough to affect the elections. That understanding would be antithetical to the spirit of the American electoral system. Its duty is to protect the integrity of every single vote. According to the Heritage Foundation’s database, there are more than 1,300 cases of election law prosecutions. Only a handful actually changed the election result, which only happened at the local level.

When media asked Trump whether he will continue to support Barr, the president requested to be asked the same question in a few weeks. In a Fox News interview, Trump critiqued the FBI and DOJ for not seriously looking into election fraud. 

Raffle for votes

Evidence of election fraud has surfaced in Nevada. The Nevada Native Vote Project allegedly  gave voters $25 gift cards. Witnesses posted photos of the gift cards on Facebook. Though these images were quickly deleted, they were archived. 

Further evidence has been captured on video. In one video, Bethany Sam, the Reno–Sparks Indian Colony public relations officer, bribes prospective voters with gift cards.

“We have twenty-five $25 gift cards to raffle off, so that’s a lot of money in cash here… We have also four $100 gift cards to give away, so again, you want to make sure to get out here and vote. And then, we have four $250 gift cards to raffle. And our grand prize is going to be a $500 Visa gift card to the person or native voters who came out early this week for early voting,” Sam says in the video.

In another video of Sam, she promotes the giveaway in front of a Biden-Harris bus. According to the U.S. criminal code, people who give expenditures to induce others to vote can be punished with a prison sentence or a fine.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleHong Kong Sentences Democracy Activists for Violating National Security Law
Next articleMike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Mike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court

Republicans have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify the Pennsylvania election results. Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean...
Read more
U.S.

Wang Youqun: Will Trump Eventually Win the 2020 Election? (Part 1)

The following is an opinion article and does not necessarily reflect the opinions or position of Vision Times. On November 7, Joe Biden, the Democratic...
Read more
U.S.

US Commerce Department Bans Investments in Chinese Military-Backed Companies

On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the Trump administration issued an executive order barring investments in private companies with close ties to Chinese military, intelligence,...
Read more

Most Popular

Mike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court

U.S.
Republicans have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify the Pennsylvania election results. Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean...
Read more

Justice Department Dismisses Reports That It Stopped Election Fraud Investigation

U.S.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued a statement clarifying that it has not stopped investigating election fraud, with a Justice Department spokesperson noting...
Read more

Hong Kong Sentences Democracy Activists for Violating National Security Law

China
On Dec. 2, a Hong Kong court sentenced pro-democracy leaders Joshua Wong,  Ivan Lam, and Agnes Chow Ting to 13 1/2 months, 7 months,...
Read more

Daimler Announces Plan to Manufacture Engines in China, Forgoing German Production

China
Stuttgart-based auto giant Daimler announced on Nov. 20 plans to begin joint production of hundreds of thousands of next-generation combustion engines for use in...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times