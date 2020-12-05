Home Art Chinese Calligrapher Creates Artwork Reflecting the Pandemic Era
Art

Chinese Calligrapher Creates Artwork Reflecting the Pandemic Era

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Liu Xitong sits with paper and ink.
Liu Xitong, a renowned calligrapher from China, wants to reflect the truth and beauty of the universe in his calligraphy. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Liu Xitong is a renowned calligrapher from China who recently took part in a documentary by NTD Television titled “When the Plague Arrives.” The documentary chronicles how epidemic outbreaks overthrew ancient civilizations in the East and West over time, and how these events parallel the present-day COVID-19 outbreak.

In the documentary, Liu is the central focus of a calligraphy scene in which he writes a four-word idiom from an ancient Chinese text. The words translate into English as “When things are chaotic to the extreme, order must be restored,” signaling the chaos of the pandemic era that we live in.

The artist and his art

Liu was born to illiterate parents. From a young age, he displayed talent in a variety of artistic skills like drawing, calligraphy, sculpture, and so on. As he grew up, Liu immersed himself in the calligraphy works of the ancient greats. And slowly, he ended up developing his own style. Liu says that he became disillusioned in his worldview as he grew older since he was surrounded by a selfish, arrogant culture fueled by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. His art style began to change and Liu ditched tradition, adopting modern or cursive calligraphy styles.

In the 1990s, Liu’s life completely changed as he got introduced to the spiritual practice of Falun Gong. After practicing the meditative techniques, Liu realized that he had strayed far away from tradition while also becoming a selfish person himself. He burned all his modern works and went back to practicing traditional calligraphy, something he believes is divinely inspired. Liu wanted to reflect the truth and beauty of the universe in his calligraphy.

Liu Xitong's work "When things are chaotic to the extreme, order must be restored."
Liu believes traditional calligraphy is something that is divinely inspired. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

After the Chinese regime outlawed Falun Gong in 1999, police broke into Liu’s workplace, arrested him, and sent him to a labor camp for “re-education.” It was only in 2004 that he was finally acquitted.

In 2008, Liu was once again sentenced to prison, this time for four years. He was tortured severely to give up his faith. However, Liu held on to Falun Gong and refused to give it up. Eventually, he left China and settled in the United States where he set aside most of his time to expose the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong. And amidst this busy schedule, Liu spends some time on his calligraphy. 

“The process of calligraphy is the exquisite display of the mystery and science of life and the universal, rendered visible by the tip of the pen… Calligraphy is a wonderful combination of innate human potential and acquired effort laid bare on the paper… It has always been my wish to continue that path of self-cultivation, return to tradition, and leave a reference to the art of calligraphy for posterity,” he said, as reported by The Epoch Times.

You can view Liu’s process of creating the work “When things are chaotic to the extreme, order must be restored” at this link.

Chinese calligraphy

Chinese calligraphy started off from a need to record information. However, it was soon elevated to the status of an art form, even rivaling painting and sculpture. An educated person was expected to have some knowledge of how to produce beautiful calligraphy. There are five main categories of Chinese calligraphy.

Chinese calligraphy started off from a need to record information, but it was soon elevated to the status of an art form. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The first is the Seal Script, which is the oldest one and was designed to be used in engravings. Clerical Script was established during the Han Dynasty and was adopted due to a need to simplify brushstrokes. Regular Script emerged during the 3rd century A.D. and was created to simplify the writing process.

The Running Script is the most popular style at present. The strokes of each character are simplified and connected, which ends up making writing speedier. The final style is the Cursive Script, which is also known as “mood writing.” Since characters run into each other most of the time, this style is considered illegible for modern China.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleClimate Change Report Claiming ‘Point of No Return’ Exposed
Next articleHold on, 12 Young Hong Kong Protesters!
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Art

Inks Containing Lead Likely Used as Drier on Ancient Egyptian Papyri

Analyzing 12 ancient Egyptian papyri fragments with X-ray microscopy, University of Copenhagen researchers were surprised to find previously unknown lead compounds in both red...
Read more
Art

6 Types Of Ancient Chinese Art

Over the course of thousands of years, China has seen the development of numerous art forms. Some of these art forms have been lost...
Read more

Most Popular

Hold on, 12 Young Hong Kong Protesters!

Human Rights
Carry on, young Hong Kong protesters! A few months ago, 12 young Hong Kong protesters attempted to flee Hong Kong to Taiwan without success. Some speculate...
Read more

Chinese Calligrapher Creates Artwork Reflecting the Pandemic Era

Art
Liu Xitong is a renowned calligrapher from China who recently took part in a documentary by NTD Television titled "When the Plague Arrives." The...
Read more

Climate Change Report Claiming ‘Point of No Return’ Exposed

Environment
A recent fear-mongering report that claimed humanity is ‘beyond the point of no return’ when it comes to climate change has been debunked by...
Read more

Beijing Is Weaponizing Biotech for New Age Biological Warfare

Peace and Conflict
The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the dangerous possibility of biological warfare. And China seems to be preparing for such a war...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times