Wang Youqun: Will Trump Eventually Win the 2020 Election? (Part 1)

The following is an opinion article and does not necessarily reflect the opinions or position of Vision Times.

On November 7, Joe Biden, the Democratic Party presidential nominee of the United States, announced his victory over Donald Trump and mainstream media was quick to confirm this as news despite the fact that counting was still going on.

Donald Trump, the incumbent American President and the Republican presidential nominee, believes that there is a serious problem of fraud in the election. He has said that he will never compromise with fraudulent votes, believing that he will eventually come out on top.

I also firmly believe that President Trump will eventually win for several reasons.

Evidence of election fraud is mounting

President Trump’s legal team has collected substantial evidence of fraud and filed lawsuits in six states, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada. On November 23, Trump’s Chief lawyer, Rudy Giuliani stated that he would eventually appeal to the Supreme Court.

On November 25, the well-known attorney and former federal prosecutor Ms. Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit in Georgia citing “massive election fraud.” In the filing, Powell said there is “incontrovertible physical evidence that the standards of physical security of the voting machines and the software were breached” and that “hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump in the 2020 general election were transferred to former Vice-President Biden.” After Georgia, Powell will also initiate litigation in other states.

Dominion voting machines were used in Georgia where a lawsuit has been filed over election fraud. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Woody Jenkins, editor of Central City News in Louisiana, recently published an article, The Scandal of the Century: Election Was Stolen, that revealed how the Dominion Voting System using software from Smartmatic Vote Counting System had given Biden multiples of 4,800 votes in Georgia and how they added to Biden in Pennsylvania with multiples of 6,000 votes. The two states gave Biden a total of 452,752 additional votes.

On November 24, The Pete Santilli Show aired an interview with Patrick Byrne, an American entrepreneur. Byrne is the founder of American e-commerce giant Overstock.com. Prior to the election, he financed a team of expert computer hackers and says they found surprising evidence that 100 percent of the election was manipulated. The relevant evidence is already posted on Patrick Byrne’s deepcapture.com website.

Voting for Biden too abnormal

Joe Biden has been in politics for 47 years, and in that time, not only did he not have any outstanding achievements, on the contrary, the “hard drive incident” exposed the Biden family’s horrifying scandals and misdeeds with emails that also point to shady dealings between Biden and the Ukraine. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has possession of the hard drive, said that Biden and his son are suspected of at least five federal felonies. At the end of October of this year (2020), the Ukraine court formally listed Joe Biden as a “criminal suspect.”

For this presidential election, Trump was well in the lead on the night of November 3, but by the morning of November 4, Biden “got votes” such that he had surpassed Trump.

Biden’s ‘basement’ campaign

During the election, Biden spent much of his time secluded in the “basement” of his home, yet he is widely proclaimed the presidential nominee with allegedly the highest number of popular votes in the history of the United States, reaching 80 million votes!

Biden lost in almost all the bellwether counties

In the past 40 years, for U.S. presidential elections there has been a strange phenomenon. Whether it is the Republican candidate or the Democratic candidate that wins the election, 19 particular counties in the United States have voted for the winner. These counties are called “bellwether counties.” In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won 18 of the bellwether counties and Biden won only one.

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won 18 of the bellwether counties. (Image: The White House / CC0 1.0)

Biden lost the two bellwether states

Ohio has been regarded as a “bellwether state” for the last century and Florida is known as a state that has voted for every president since 1996. Of all the fiercely contested swing states, Florida has the most Electoral College votes, with 29 votes in all. Democratic billionaire Mike Bloomberg donated at least US$100 million to support Biden’s campaign in Florida. However, Trump won Florida with a clear majority and Ohio with an overwhelming majority. Biden lost in these two crucial States.

The Jewish Voice, a conservative weekly newspaper based in New York, commented: “To have pulled so many rabbits out of his hat like this, nobody can deny that Biden is a first-rate campaigner and politician, the likes of which America has never before seen.”

Disclaimer from the author

Regarding the accusations of fraud in the 2020 U.S. election, those who support Biden and within the Biden group don’t have show evidence to prove them innocent. U.S. mainstream media never mention this.

The 10 listed examples of evidence are only part of the election fraud. These examples of evidence have been submitted by authoritative people to the courts and have been pledged before the courts. It is common sense that to present false evidence is a serious crime.

Regarding those 10 purported examples of evidence, I will not comment further on them. Let the readers read, think, and come to their own conclusions.

The final result of the U.S. 2020 election will possibly go to the Supreme Court of the United States. The serious and hard factual evidence will need to be submitted to the Supreme Court. What the truth is and what is fraudulent will show up. The justices will make their decisions upon those facts and the credence of the evidence.

Let’s wait and see what the final result is.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

This article was written by Dr. Wang Youqun, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Wei Jianxing. He received political asylum in the U.S. where he now lives and works as a freelance writer.

