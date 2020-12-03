Trump Team Battles Deep State Coup On Two Fronts

Ahead of the Dec. 14 electoral college meeting, the legal team for Pres. Trump is working feverishly on both the legal and legislative fronts to stop what they consider to be an election theft. Supporters in the military have proclaimed this year’s general election to be a coup d’état by the Deep State, and urge Pres. Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to defend the United States against enemies both foreign and domestic.

On Nov. 28, retired General Thomas McInerney, former third in command of the Air Force, indicated in an interview with WVW-TV host Brannon Howse that the United States had come under attack in a cyber war, and people should not consider what is happening as politics as usual, but treason at the highest level.

He cited his sources in the military to confirm a military raid did take place in Frankfurt, Germany to seize a server farm operated by the CIA. Should the servers provide evidence of election fraud, McInerney predicted a trial on par with Nuremberg that would reveal the highest-level players.

Since cyber warfare moved at a different pace than conventional warfare, McInerney urged the president to carry out his duties regardless of the timeline: “It doesn’t matter if we have locked, sealed the decision process by the 14th of Dec., the president should not leave office until it is adequately heard. We the American people will demand that these facts be analyzed and looked at.”

In the same interview, General Michael Flynn, who was just pardoned by Pres. Trump for being ensnared in the Russiagate scandal, pointed out that American people were being subjected to a mass-scale mind-control operation.

The former director of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) described the media censorship as brainwashing and psychological warfare: “Everybody knows that the mainstream media <along with> social media tech companies… are trying to control a narrative and tell the American people what they should know, instead of allowing the American people information, let each of us decide what’s important or not.”

Flynn then compared these tactics to communist China’s tactics: “If you study Chinese doctrine, it has six phases. The first five phases all have to do with information. The last part would be, if those failed… you see something kinetic.”

He marveled: “Think about it… the president of the United States of America is being censored by US companies… I’m at a loss when I talk about it.”

On Nov. 17, former DIA analyst and DEA officer Jeffrey Prather noted on Captain Sam Wilson’s youtube channel that many senior officials in the Trump administration were suspected of working with the Deep State. He stated that Attorney General William Barr and John Durham, whom Barr appointed to investigate the origin of Russiagate, were Deep State actors, which was why they had not indicted anybody.

Prather asserted that the new acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and his acting undersecretary Ezra Cohen-Watnick were trustworthy patriots for having come from the DIA, and that Air Force and the newly formed Space Force were loyal to Trump, but the Navy and Marine Corps were infiltrated by traitors.

Communist China’s Involvement Exposed

On Nov. 22, reporter Pamela Geller revealed that Dominion Voting Systems was owned by a private equity hedge fund name Staple Street. It had not raised any new capital since 2014/2015 of about $200 million, but suddenly reported on Oct. 5 that it was expecting a large infusion.

Then fast forward to Dec. 1, Trump campaign attorney Lin Wood tweeted, “PATRIOT ALERT: Information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October 8 for $400M.” He then listed the funds to have come from UBS Securities Co. Ltd, which was 75% owned by the Chinese government.

State Legislatures Hold Hearings

On Nov. 25, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan respectively held hearings to receive testimony from witnesses who recounted the election fraud they witnessed.

Attorney Sidney Powell arranged a key witness, Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia, an experienced cybercrimes investigator and digital security executive who was previously praised by New York Times as “always the smartest person in the room” to back up her assertion of election fraud.

“I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden,” stated Keshavarz-Nia in an affidavit. He described the alterations to have come from widespread vulnerabilities in voting software and systems that allowed a “Man-in-the-Middle cyber attack” by covert operators.

Trump Not Conceding to Deep State

On Nov. 30, during a hearing in Arizona, Trump called to say that he had been criticized for trying to win the integrity of his constituents, with some repeatedly urging him to choose “an easier path” and focus on 2024. I said, ‘No,’ I have to focus on two weeks ago, which was the biggest scam in the history of our country.

