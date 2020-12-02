Sidney Powell Takes Aim Georgia’s Voting Infrastructure Contracts

Lawyer Sidney Powell has called for an investigation into the Georgia voting contract that was given to Dominion Voting Systems. She has filed lawsuits in the states of Michigan and Georgia, alleging large-scale voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential elections.

Dominion Voting Systems received the $107 million contract in 2019. Georgia had received three bids that year for new voting systems. Officially, Dominion won the bid on account of quoting the lowest. But according to Powell’s investigation, money or other benefits have been paid to the family members of the people who signed the contract on behalf of Georgia. She believes that several people from the Secretary of State’s office are involved in the incident.

“There should be an investigation, a thorough criminal investigation, frankly, of everyone involved in acquiring the Dominion [Voting] System for the state of Georgia… And frankly for every other state, given how appalling the system is and the fact it was designed to manipulate the votes and destroy the real votes of American citizens who were casting legal votes,” Powell said to Newsmax.

Voters cast their ballots in the voting booths at the early vote location at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on October 16, 2020. (Image: LOGAN CYRUS / AFP via Getty Images)

Sidney Powell’s plaintiffs have succeeded in convincing U.S. District Judge, Timothy Batten Sr., to prevent officials from three counties from resetting or wiping the Dominion Voting Systems machines. The plaintiffs want external experts to conduct a thorough forensic investigation on the machines which they believe have been manipulated. The judgment applies to all Dominion voting machines in the counties of Cherokee, Gwinnett, and Cobb. In addition, judge Batten Sr. also instructed that the plaintiffs be provided with a copy of the contract signed between Dominion and the state.

David Shafer, Republican Party chairman from Georgia, noted that even though the judge issued the order preventing reset of the voting machines, election officials from Fulton County were updating the software earlier that day.

“Our Republican recount monitors at the World Congress Center waited today for four hours while Fulton County elections officials ‘updated the software.’ The explanation given to me—‘just the usual Fulton County incompetence’—is completely unacceptable… Thankfully @LLinWood this afternoon obtained an emergency federal court order prohibiting any “wiping” or “resetting” of the voting machines,” Shafer said in a series of tweets.

Georgia voting machine issues

In the lawsuit filed in Georgia, Powell lists out several alleged issues with the Dominion voting machines that could result in a compromised election.

The software used in the Dominion voting machines was accessed by people in Iran and China.

The software is also alleged to be developed for the Venezuelan government with the express purpose of rigging the elections.

According to Andrew Appel, a professor of computer science at Princeton, the vote tallies generated by Dominion machines can easily be manipulated using a malicious code. All that is required is a screwdriver and “7 minutes alone” with the voting machine.

Even though voting machines are not supposed to have internet connections, they can still have a connection through laptops. As such, if one laptop is connected, then the entire precinct would be compromised.

Hari Hursti, a Finnish computer programmer, notes that there is evidence of remote troubleshooting and remote accessing of the voting machine. In addition, the machines also have activity logs that can be overwritten, which essentially means that hackers can access the machine and then erase their presence.

Ronald Watkins, a cyber-security expert who checked the Dominion software manual, points out that the people who operate the machine can set it in such a way that certain ballots are exempt from counting.

According to the lawsuit, the court has been asked to order Georgia not to count the votes tabulated by machines that haven’t been certified as mandated by state and federal laws.

