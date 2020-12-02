Sidney Powell: Election Interference From Iran and China

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit on Nov. 25, challenging the presidential election results in the state of Michigan. The lawsuit is accompanied by a digital forensic analysis by a former intelligence analyst which claims that the servers of Dominion Voter Systems were compromised by rogue states like China and Iran who monitored and manipulated the 2020 elections. The name of the analyst, who used to work under the 305th Military Intelligence battalion, has been redacted. Another lawsuit filed in Georgia also contains similar assertions.

The analyst scanned Dominion network nodes and discovered several interrelationships with foreign entities, including a network from Hunan, China, having access to Dominion’s server and also links to an IP address from Iran. He concludes that foreign aggressor nations had access to U.S. voter lists through such actions, and blames Dominion for completely failing to provide even basic cybersecurity.

“This is not a technological issue, but rather a governance and basic security issue: if it is not corrected, future elections in the United States and beyond will not be secure and citizens will not have confidence in the results,” the analyst stated in the second complaint.

The lawsuit reveals that the election hardware and software from the Dominion Voting Systems are derived by Smartmatic Corporation, which registered under the firm Sequoia in the United States. An affidavit by a whistleblower affirms that Smartmatic software was used to favor Hugo Chavez in the Venezuelan election. The complaint also states that one of the core requirements of Smartmatic’s software, which was eventually adopted by Dominion for the Michigan elections, involved the ability to hide evidence vote manipulation from normal audits.

Twitter blocked the link to Sidney Powell’s website. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

In addition to widespread computer fraud, the filing also identifies other types of “traditional” voting fraud and activities that violated the guidelines set by the Michigan Election Code. Citing expert testimony, Powell alleges that Michigan saw tens of thousands of excess voters. Blank absentee ballots were filled by election workers, most of which went to Joe Biden.

“Glitches” in Michigan, like the one in Antrim County in which 6,000 votes were counted towards Biden, were always in Biden’s favor. These were supplemented by instances of intimidation, abuse, harassment, discrimination, and even removal of Republican poll monitors that completely corrupted the vote-counting process.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are nominees of the Republican Party to the Electoral College and six registered Michigan voters. The lawsuit is filed against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Michigan board of state canvassers.

Twitter censorship

Sidney Powell’s website was recently blocked by Twitter based on its claim that the link had been identified as “potentially harmful” by the company’s partners. When Twitter users tried to post the website link, defendingtherepublic.com, they were unable to complete the post. In cases where the link was successfully posted, Twitter added a warning that the link might be “potentially spammy or unsafe.”

Powell’s website is a channel to collect donations for her legal battle and contains links to the lawsuits filed in Michigan and Georgia.

According to Powell, her witnesses have received threats. In an interview with Sean Hannity from Fox News, she alleged that some of the witnesses, including people with positions in government, are unable to come forward publicly without proper protections in place. Some witnesses have been threatened with loss of employment; others with physical harm. One witness was assaulted and is currently recuperating in hospital.

