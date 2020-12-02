Election Fraud Evidence: Invalid Residential Addresses and Fraudulent Mail-In Ballots

The FBI has asked election integrity researcher, Matt Braynard, to provide proof of voter fraud committed during the 2020 presidential elections. The evidence has been collected under Braynard’s Voter Integrity Project (VIP) and includes data like names, phone numbers, addresses, etc. that can be used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots. Braynard was the strategy director of U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016.

After the 2020 election, Braynard had assembled a team to look for election inconsistencies in six states — Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. One of the biggest discoveries was related to voters who filed a National Change of Address form in the post office. This indicated that these voters had moved out of the state. However, their votes “magically” appeared in the state they moved away from. Braynard noted that the number of fraudulent votes was so large that it could easily have determined the outcome of the elections.

The following is the list of vote count differences between Trump and Biden in six states, followed by the number of questionable ballots according to Braynard’s research.

Arizona: 10,457 vote difference (19,997 questionable ballots)

Georgia: 12,670 votes (138,221)

Wisconsin: 20,608 votes (26,673)

Nevada: 33,596 votes (27,271)

Michigan: 154,188 votes (51,302)

Pennsylvania: 80,555 votes (13,671)

The number of questionable ballots surpasses the vote margin in three states – Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona, which collectively have 37 electoral votes. In addition, Braynard and his team also uncovered incidents of multiple votes cast by individuals. Though the number is quite low, Braynard stated that the true figure could be higher since he was not able to run the data against the numbers of in-person Election Day voters.

“I can give you the list of the people who voted in this election, who filed National Change of Address cards in Georgia, moving themselves to another state… And I can also show you the subsequent state voter registrations of these individuals in other states, who then cast early or absentee ballots back in Georgia. I can show you the names of the people and the records of them having voted in multiple states and the raw data that the states make available,” he told The Epoch Times.

Post office box and mail-in ballot problems

U.S. law requires its citizens to use their actual residential address when they register to vote. A P.O. box number can only be used as a mailing address. Interestingly, Braynard’s research shows that almost 1,000 people in Georgia registered to vote using P.O. box number as apartment numbers. For instance, rather than using ‘P.O. Box 123’, the prospective voter would use something like ‘Apartment 123’. In Pennsylvania, 1,400 such cases were discovered.

In the five contested states that required voters to request a mail-in ballot, Braynard found a large number of people whom the state identified as having requested the ballot, but never returning it. When his team contacted these people, most of them stated that they had never even requested a ballot in the first place. Those who did request the ballot and sent it back were never counted.

In Arizona, 44 percent of those contacted by Braynard’s team revealed never having requested a mail-in ballot even though a completed ballot in their name was received by the state. In Pennsylvania, it was 32 percent, Michigan 24 percent, while in Georgia and Wisconsin, the number was at 18 percent.

It has to be noted that Braynard faced funding challenges for his project before it even began. The GoFundMe website, where he had set up a fundraising account, blocked it. He eventually set up another fundraiser at GiveSendGo. “We raised $220k on GoFundMe before we were deleted for ‘Prohibited Content.’ None of the money was disbursed to us. This is the same platform that raises money for bail for terrorists,” the second fundraiser stated.

Braynard succeeded in raising over $672,000 from GiveSendGo.

