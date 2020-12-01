Home World Events Politics Mexican President Declines Accepting Biden Win
World EventsPolitics

Mexican President Declines Accepting Biden Win

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Mexican president Obrador is waiting for an official declaration of who has won the U.S. elections. Mexican president Obrador is waiting for an official declaration of who has won the U.S. elections.
Mexican president Obrador is waiting for an official declaration of who has won the U.S. elections. (Image: youtube / CC0 1.0)

Mainstream media all over has proclaimed Biden as winning the U.S. elections even though the results are still being contested in some key states. Several countries have also recognized Biden’s victory claim. However, the President of Mexico, Andres Obrador, continues to remain adamant on his stance of not congratulating Biden until the final results are out.

While speaking to reporters recently, Obrador stated that he does not believe in offering congratulations in advance and that the best thing to do for Mexico is to wait and see who ends up becoming the President. During President Trump’s tenure, Mexico forged a strong relationship with the United States, a fact that the Mexican president has acknowledged several times. The Mexican President notes that Trump has been very respectful to Mexico, and has signed beneficial agreements. He thanked Trump for not interfering in Mexico’s affairs.

Obrador recently spoke out against the mainstream media silencing of Trump when he talked about election irregularities. “In the country of freedoms, of the free press, all of a sudden they censor the president… It is not anything–this had not been seen before. The media censors. I am talking about the U.S., because in Mexico we are used to that,” he said at a news conference.

‘No bad relations’

Now, just because Obrador has a good relationship with Trump does not mean that he views Biden with negativity. Obrador said that he had met Biden for the first time about 10 years ago and that they had talked about several issues. The Mexican President reiterated that “there are no bad relations” with regard to Biden. It’s just that he feels it is too early to jump the gun, and would rather wait for the President to be declared officially.

Leftist media have condemned Obrador for his refusal to recognize Biden as the President. Some are calling Obrador’s action “a diplomatic blunder.” Jesus Garcia, a Democrat Congressman from Illinois, warned Obrador not to “miss the boat.” The Chinese have recognized Biden as the winner of the Presidential elections. Xi Jinping congratulated Biden on his win, and Beijing is believed to have already opened a backchannel with his team.

Palestinian Islamist terror group, Hamas, has also hailed Biden’s win, with a spokesman calling the Trump era a “negative one.” President of Iran expressed happiness at Biden’s possible presidency and has asked the Democrat leader to “compensate” for Trump’s “mistakes.”

By Deepak Rangan

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleElection in Dispute: Pennsylvania Republicans Move to Decertify Results
Next articlePentagon Shakes Up Defense Policy Board, Removes Major Advisors
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Pentagon Shakes Up Defense Policy Board, Removes Major Advisors

The U.S. Department of Defense has removed 11 influential advisors from its Defense Policy Board. The directive was sent out by Pentagon’s White House...
Read more
Politics

China and Its Use of Hostage Diplomacy

Hostage diplomacy is a political tactic in which a country keeps a few people from another nation hostage so as to gain an upper...
Read more
Politics

White House Book Outlines Major US Policy Shift Toward China

The White House has compiled a collection of speeches made by President Donald Trump and officials from his administration — such as Vice President...
Read more

Most Popular

Pentagon Shakes Up Defense Policy Board, Removes Major Advisors

Politics
The U.S. Department of Defense has removed 11 influential advisors from its Defense Policy Board. The directive was sent out by Pentagon’s White House...
Read more

Mexican President Declines Accepting Biden Win

Politics
Mainstream media all over has proclaimed Biden as winning the U.S. elections even though the results are still being contested in some key states....
Read more

Election in Dispute: Pennsylvania Republicans Move to Decertify Results

U.S.
A resolution introduced by Republican state legislators in the state of Pennsylvania charges the Commonwealth's government with usurping constitutional power to set the rules...
Read more

Researcher Explains How Google Manipulated America’s Voters

U.S.
Dr. Robert Epstein, a senior psychologist with the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, carried out an election monitoring project for the 2020...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times