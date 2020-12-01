Home Lifestyle How to Dress Warm in Winter
How to Dress Warm in Winter

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
A child bundled up outside in the snow.
Dress properly when going outside so you can protect your body from the cold this winter. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Winter will be hitting America within the next few weeks. The way you dress will inevitably have to change so as to protect your body from extreme cold. Here are three things to keep in mind when you dress in winter.

1. Layers

You have to wear three layers of clothing to keep yourself warm in winter — the base layer, the middle layer, and the outer layer. The base layer is the most important of the three and will act as a second skin. Make sure that the clothing fits snugly. The more you sweat, the colder your body will become. As such, this layer of clothing should wick away the moisture and keep your skin dry. An ideal material for the base layer would be merino wool, which is lightweight and has excellent breathability.

The mid-layer clothing should focus on retaining heat. This layer is also responsible for absorbing moisture from the bottom layer and transferring it to the environment through evaporation. The clothing should be breathable. Wool is a good option since it can retain heat. For people who are budget-conscious, fleece is a decent alternative. However, do keep in mind that fleece does not perform that well when wet. The final outer layer is the insulation layer. It is the outer layer that protects your body from harsh external elements like snow, rain, and wind. Look for something that is breathable and waterproof.

2. Fabrics to avoid

It is better to avoid cotton during winter no matter how comfortable you feel in it. Not only does cotton fail in insulating the body properly, it will not even wick away moisture. This means that your body will be wet and cold during wintertime, thus increasing the chances of hypothermia.

Racks of clothing in a store.
Clothes made from cotton do a poor job of insulating the body. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Synthetic fibers like acrylic, rayon, and polyester are not breathable at all. Instead, they will make the body sweat by trapping in heat. However, certain types of synthetic fibers do have excellent insulation qualities. Fleece, made from polyester, is one such example.

It is best to avoid jeans as well. “I sound like my Duke of Edinburgh’s award leader, but denim is rubbish for keeping you warm… You could go out in some thicker leggings and a long woolly jumper and you’ll probably be warmer if you’re sitting in a friend’s garden,” Catherine Hadler, a National Trust ranger, said to The Guardian.

3. Head, hands, and feet

During winter, it is advisable to cover your head with a thick hat or cap. When choosing a coat, make sure to select one that has a hood. If your coat does not come with a hood, consider buying a stocking cap made of water-resistant material. Ensure that the one you choose covers your ears as well. In addition, it is recommended that you use earmuffs.

Use gloves to protect your hands. The gloves must be waterproof and have thick padding. Ensure that the cuffs on the gloves extend beyond the cuffs on your coat to avoid exposing the wrists to the environment. Leather gloves are best avoided since they are thin and do not have much water-resistance.

Closeup of someone holding an insulated cup in gloved hands.
Ensure that the cuffs on the gloves extend beyond the cuffs on your coat to avoid exposing the wrists to the environment. (Image: via Sarune Sedereviciute via Unsplash)

As far as the feet are concerned, buy a pair of thick socks. Avoid the standard cotton socks and opt for those made from wool. Plus, get a big pair of boots. They should ideally be bigger than your regular size and must be long enough to cover your ankles.

