6 Movies to Stream on Netflix This Lockdown

Being alone in your home during lockdown can be boring and depressing. This is where video streaming websites like Netflix come to the rescue. With a diverse genre of thousands of movies and TV shows, you will definitely find things that let you pass time. Here are six movies on Netflix you should consider streaming right now.

1. ‘The Irishman’

If you are a fan of the 80’s and 90’s mobster dramas, The Irishman is definitely a movie you should watch. For one, it is directed by Martin Scorsese. Secondly, it features three of the greatest actors of all time, possibly together for the last time — Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. The film focuses on the life of Frank Sheeran, played by De Niro, and his association with the Buffalo crime family and union leader Jimmy Hoffa, played by Pacino. The movie is around three hours long. However, the story is captivating enough that you won’t feel the passage of time.

2. ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

The movie is based on a real-world event — an anti-Vietnam War protest in 1968 that led to the wrongful arrest of the protesters who are charged with inciting riots. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film devotes a significant chunk of its time to courtroom drama. Plus, the movie features a stellar cast of Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II.

3. ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

The film narrates the story of Benjamin Button, who ages in the reverse, meaning that he is old when born and then gradually becomes younger as time passes. The movie is an exploration into how relationships influence a person and how love is, at the end of the day, the only thing worth living for. Directed by David Fincher, the movie received 13 Academy Award nominations, winning three of them.

‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, starring Brad Pitt, is a love story with a twist, where he ages from old to young. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

4. ‘Annihilation’

If you are fond of deep, weird, philosophical movies that leave you thinking for a long time after the credits roll, “Annihilation,” starring Natalie Portman, is the perfect movie for you. The story follows a biology expert venturing into a mysterious alien region on Earth to explore its secrets. Throughout the movie, Portman investigates various life forms. The film is classified as a horror movie. However, you shouldn’t expect many jump scares. The horror aspect of the movie largely comes from the dread that slowly builds up as Portman goes deeper into the mysterious region.

5. ‘Snowpiercer’

Humanity is almost extinct. The last people on Earth survive on a train that keeps running without a stop. In fact, the train cannot stop or the people inside might end up dead due to the intense cold. Sounds like a good script for a thriller. And it definitely has a thrilling feeling to it. But what makes the movie stand out is the exploration of social classes. Inside the train, not everyone is equal. There are the lower classes that get the least resources and there are the upper classes who get the most. The film explores the complexity of a society in which resources are low and the population is on the higher side.

‘Snowpiercer’ is a captivating thriller that explores the interactions of humanity on the verge of extinction. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

6. ‘I Am Mother’

This is a sci-fi story that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. A robot tries to repopulate the Earth and raises a female child named Daughter, acting as her mother in the process. Filled with suspense and twists, the movie is a good watch for people who are into futurism. The film is also a glimpse into a possible future where increasing mechanization might eventually lead to a cold, robotic, and predictable race of beings, lacking any freewill or conscience.

