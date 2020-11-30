Home Living Social Good New York Man Writes Free Letters for Strangers
LivingSocial Good

New York Man Writes Free Letters for Strangers

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
A manual typewriter
A performance artist in New York is offering to type letters and mail them for people for free. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

In this age of email, only a few people would actually take the time to write a letter and send it through traditional post. New Yorker Brandon Woolf is a performance artist who decided to bring letter writing to the spotlight. He recently set up a workspace near a Brooklyn mailbox, consisting of a chair, table, and typewriter, to provide letter writing services for free.

Writing letters

The 37-year-old Woolf is a full-time faculty member at New York University. His letter writing service was part of a project called “The Console” and was inspired by the old tradition of writing consolation letters. Sitting on his foldable chair, Woolf put up a chalkboard sign stating: “Free Letters For Friends Feeling Blue”, asking people to make use of him as somewhat of a cross between a confidant and a scribe.

Brandon Woolfs chalkboard sign: "The Console, Free Letters for Friends Feeling Blue."
‘The Console’ was inspired by the old tradition of writing consolation letters. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Woolf hoped that the letter-writing service would do some social good by enabling the people of NYC to deal with grief or to make stronger human connections. “Whatever type of experience you would like to have — I’m happy to provide letters, envelopes, stamps, and my body to type your message… When interpersonal connection is risky… What are other ways where we can be together? What is a better experience than getting a piece of mail in your mailbox from somebody you didn’t expect to hear from?” he said to Patch.

The idea of setting up a letter-writing performance came from Woolf’s previous stint in theater. He remarked that theaters are ailing right now since the pandemic has brought down attendance. While lamenting how people cannot be inside the theaters under current circumstances, Woolf suddenly had an idea — what if he brought performance into public spaces? Eventually, he decided on the letter-writing performance. People are invited to sit near him and work out what they want to say to their loved one. One kid sent a letter to a stuffed pea-pod back home while a mother used Woolf to write a letter to her son who is serving in the military. 

Benefits of writing letters

Most people do not realize that writing letters provides a therapeutic benefit. Lauren Garvey, a facilitator at Cancer Wellness at Piedmont, notes that the ability to express how we feel and what we think affects us on a cellular level. This is the reason why writing has a deep psychological effect on people. By writing a letter, you can express exactly what you want since you can make all the necessary changes and finalize the content you wish to convey. Writing letters can also make you happier.

A man writing something on a piece of paper.
Writing letters can make you happier. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Steve Toepfer from Kent State University says that if you make a habit of writing letters of gratitude, you will feel more satisfied and happy. In addition, symptoms of depression will reduce. A personal letter is a great way to communicate with the people you love. When you write a letter, you will inevitably put a lot more thought into the content. The person receiving the letter will also feel your warmth and appreciate that you took the time to write something thoughtful. Even in business, writing a letter to a prospective client or an important customer can go a long way in making them feel valued, thus helping you to gain new business and retain existing customers.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous article6 Movies to Stream on Netflix This Lockdown
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Living

Character Is the Most Valuable Thing in a Person’s Life

Character is the victor’s laurel crown and the glory of life. Keep your character and then you will keep the greatest wealth. Honesty and integrity Our...
Read more
Social Good

American Couple Rescue 4,000 Orphans in China (Part 2)

(Continued from Part 1) Tim Baker, whom the children lovingly call “Papa Tim,” adopted another child named Philip. He found Philip, who was suffering from...
Read more
Social Good

American Couple Rescue 4,000 Orphans in China (Part 1)

In 1990, Tim Baker up and moved his family from the United States to China. Thirty years later, he has become affectionately known as “foreign dad” to 4,000 orphans,...
Read more

Most Popular

New York Man Writes Free Letters for Strangers

Social Good
In this age of email, only a few people would actually take the time to write a letter and send it through traditional post....
Read more

6 Movies to Stream on Netflix This Lockdown

Entertainment
Being alone in your home during lockdown can be boring and depressing. This is where video streaming websites like Netflix come to the rescue....
Read more

New Hubble Space Telescope Data Explains Missing Dark Matter

Space
New data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope provides further evidence for tidal disruption in the galaxy NGC 1052-DF4. This result explains a previous...
Read more

China Worst Violator of Religious Freedom, Says PEW Study

Human Rights
A new PEW research study has ranked China at the top of its Government Restrictions Index (GRI) out of 198 nations, noting that the...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times