Voter Fraud: USB Cards, Uncounted Votes, and Disappearing Ballot Boxes

Gregory Stenstrom, a forensic computer scientist and U.S. Navy veteran, has testified before the State Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that the election process in Delaware County was forensically “destructive.” The GOP poll watcher alleged that the chain of custody was broken for all election processes, whether it be drop box ballots, mail-in ballots, and the election day USB card flash drives.

Multiple witnesses to alleged fraud

Stenstrom attested that he personally saw USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the supervisor of the voting machine warehouse more than 24 times. He confirmed that there were multiple witnesses to the activity, including Democrat poll watchers. He was informed by the U.S. Attorney William McSwain that such activity with USBs and voting machines was not normal. In total, around 47 USB cards had gone missing.

The forensic expert, who says he is a former U.S. Navy Commanding Officer, stated under oath that he and a Democrat poll watcher saw around 60,000 to 70,000 unopened mail-in ballots in a locked room. These were stored in boxes of 500. However, by that time the mail-in ballots, numbering as many as 120,000, were counted and posted. Stenstrom asks about the 70,000 ballots which apparently disappeared. He also has a picture of a large number of boxes filled with ballots placed near a BlueCrest machine. After about three hours, these boxes had also disappeared.

Stenstrom was obstructed several times when he attempted to observe what was happening in the counting center on Election Day. He believes that it is impossible to verify the validity of around 100,000 to 120,000 votes. Delaware County has 425,000 registered voters. Stenstrom says that the entire election process was so forensically destructive that the notion of an election recount becomes invalid. No matter how many times the mail-in ballots are recounted, he thinks that the ballots will always come out the same every time. Stenstrom added that the chain of custody for ballots has not followed the procedures as laid down by the Delaware County Board of Elections.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, was present at the hearing, and said the election irregularities Stenstrom described in Pennsylvania are similar to what witnesses have observed in other battleground states.

“What we’re going to describe to you, with these witnesses, happened in roughly the same way in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia—the primary device was mail-in ballots… We don’t want to disenfranchise anyone. We want to disqualify 672,000 votes so 72 million people are not disenfranchised… Because that’s what happened by the cheating that went on here,” he said at the hearing. Giuliani called the election in Pennsylvania a sham.

As things stand right now, Biden leads Trump by a slim margin of just over 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania. Lawsuits have been filed challenging the results. On Nov. 25, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Judge, Patricia McCullough, ordered the state not to take any more steps to complete the certification process of the presidential elections. In addition, the certification of all other election results has also been blocked. The winner of Pennsylvania will gain 20 electoral votes.

By Deepak Rangan

