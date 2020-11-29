Trump Will Campaign For Georgia Senators In Runoff Elections

President Donald Trump will be participating in a rally on Dec. 5 in Georgia to support U.S. Senate candidates of the Republican Party in the runoff elections due on Jan. 5, 2021.

The two Republican candidates in the state, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, failed in securing majority votes in the election race, thus triggering runoff elections against Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“I’ll be going there… We’re looking for a site. We’re going to have a tremendous turnout, and we seem to always have a good turnout. The people are very disappointed that we were robbed. We were robbed. I won that by hundreds of thousands of votes. Everybody knows it… You go down the streets, there are Trump/Pence signs all over the place. We won that by hundreds of thousands, Georgia, so they’re disappointed. I don’t want them to be disappointed,” Trump told reporters at the White House in Washington on Nov. 26.

Some Trump supporters have called for boycotting the Georgia runoff elections as they feel that both Kelly and David have not supported Trump enough. Some also feel that Republicans in the state have not backed Trump properly in his claim for vote recounts. In fact, some of the Republican leaders have asked Trump to drop claims of voter fraud when he campaigns in Georgia as they believe that it might suppress Republican votes.

Democrats are apparently exploiting tensions between the various viewpoints in the GOP, and are promoting the message that Republicans should not back their candidates since they had failed to fight for their President.

Exploiting tensions in Georgia

However, Trump has strictly warned Republican supporters not to boycott the runoff elections or else they will be playing right into the hands of “some very sick people.” The President’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also dismissed calls for boycott and stated that “We need all of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

At present, Republicans have 50 seats in the Senate while Democrats have 48. If the Democrats win the two seats up for grabs in the runoff elections, they will be able to force a 50-50 tie in the Senate. It, then, falls on the Vice President to declare a decision that breaks the tie. However, if Republicans win at least one seat in the runoffs, they will maintain control in the upper chamber of Commerce.

Senator Tim Scott warns that if Democrats gain control of the Senate, they will implement socialist policies in America. He firmly believes that Trump is the person that will make sure that the two seats in Georgia stay with the GOP. If Democrats gain power in the Senate, they will also seek to push through liberal policies like the controversial Green New Deal that Trump and the Republicans have been fighting against.

In fact, the President warned that the United States will turn into a “Ninth World” country if it implements the Green New Deal. According to one think-tank, the deal would cost $100 trillion, which Trump said is more money than America can make in 100 years under the best of circumstances.

