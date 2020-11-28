A Magnificent Floral Festival in Taiwan

Featuring Alice’s Adventure in Flowerland, the much anticipated 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are once again wowing visitors with a magnificent floral rendezvous at Taichung City’s Xinshe District in central Taiwan from Nov. 14 to Dec. 6.

The 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are expected to attract over 2 million visitors. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Please watch the following video of the 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival:

The theme with love and happiness

As the Chinese pronunciation of the number 2020 is similar to “love you, love you” in Taiwanese, the 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are themed with “2020 Love You, Love You” to bring an abundance of love and happiness to visitors.

The eye-catching installations made up of various flowers and plants are hot spots for photography. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Marking the 15th anniversary of the Xinshe Sea of Flowers and the 10th anniversary of the Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival, the grand floral fair showcases 250,000 flowers of 10 species and intriguing installations depicting well-known Wonderland characters.

Over 250,000 flowers of 10 species are exhibited at the flower festival. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Spectacular art installations

The main floral installation is a 10-meter high (32 feet) “Heart of Courage” depicting Alice’s brave fight with the Card Soldiers belonging to the Queen of Hearts. Equally impressive are the works illustrating the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit, the Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar, and the Cheshire Cat.

The huge flower installations at the festival feature well-known Wonderland characters. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

With inspiration from the popular classic, the immense Xinshe flower garden is transformed into a fantastic dreamland highlighting a giant labyrinth garden in the shape of the Cheshire Cat from the book.

The beautifully arranged flower installation at the 2020 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Displayed at the square in front of the main signage of the Flower Carpet Festival, there are some eye-catching installations made up of various flowers and plants, which are hot spots for photography.

The beautifully arranged flower installation at the 2020 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Beautiful flowers

Covering an area of 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres), the flowers exhibited in the expansive garden include wax begonias, sulfur cosmos, garden cosmos, and other slender and eye-catching species of cosmos, sunflowers, and a variety of other beautiful flowers and plants.

The slender and eye-catching cosmos flowers at the 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival. (Image: Billly Shyu / Vision Times)

Special exhibition pavilions

Additionally, there are also several exhibition pavilions, including the Lily-themed Exhibition Pavilion, Kinmen Delicacies Exhibition Pavilion, Young Farmers’ Exhibition Pavilion, Taichung Mountain City Produce Promotion Pavilion, and Taichung Agricultural Delicacies Promotion Pavilion in this grand floral fair to boost tourism and agricultural development in Taichung.

There are various species of cosmos flowers displayed at the annual flower festival in Taichung. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are free to the public. It is definitely worthwhile to visit the splendid floral fair, as it is truly a treat for the eyes. The flower extravaganza may see an influx of over two million people from around the country during the 23-day exhibition period, including four weekends.

The beautiful flowers exhibited at the 2020 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email