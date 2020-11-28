A Magnificent Floral Festival in Taiwan

Featuring Alice’s Adventure in Flowerland, the much anticipated 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are once again wowing visitors with a magnificent floral rendezvous at Taichung City’s Xinshe District in central Taiwan from Nov. 14 to Dec. 6.
Please watch the following video of the 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival:
The theme with love and happiness
As the Chinese pronunciation of the number 2020 is similar to “love you, love you” in Taiwanese, the 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are themed with “2020 Love You, Love You” to bring an abundance of love and happiness to visitors.
Marking the 15th anniversary of the Xinshe Sea of Flowers and the 10th anniversary of the Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival, the grand floral fair showcases 250,000 flowers of 10 species and intriguing installations depicting well-known Wonderland characters.
Spectacular art installations
The main floral installation is a 10-meter high (32 feet) “Heart of Courage” depicting Alice’s brave fight with the Card Soldiers belonging to the Queen of Hearts. Equally impressive are the works illustrating the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit, the Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar, and the Cheshire Cat.
With inspiration from the popular classic, the immense Xinshe flower garden is transformed into a fantastic dreamland highlighting a giant labyrinth garden in the shape of the Cheshire Cat from the book.
Displayed at the square in front of the main signage of the Flower Carpet Festival, there are some eye-catching installations made up of various flowers and plants, which are hot spots for photography.
Beautiful flowers
Covering an area of 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres), the flowers exhibited in the expansive garden include wax begonias, sulfur cosmos, garden cosmos, and other slender and eye-catching species of cosmos, sunflowers, and a variety of other beautiful flowers and plants.
Special exhibition pavilions
Additionally, there are also several exhibition pavilions, including the Lily-themed Exhibition Pavilion, Kinmen Delicacies Exhibition Pavilion, Young Farmers’ Exhibition Pavilion, Taichung Mountain City Produce Promotion Pavilion, and Taichung Agricultural Delicacies Promotion Pavilion in this grand floral fair to boost tourism and agricultural development in Taichung.
The 2020 Xinshe Sea of Flowers and Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival are free to the public. It is definitely worthwhile to visit the splendid floral fair, as it is truly a treat for the eyes. The flower extravaganza may see an influx of over two million people from around the country during the 23-day exhibition period, including four weekends.
