Important Tips to Enhance Your Immunity

Like a protective umbrella and defense army, the immune system can enhance the body’s resistance to diseases and reduce one’s susceptibility to infections. As the weather is getting colder, many tend to get cold hands and feet in winter. It is a manifestation of insufficient blood and weak immunity. Many today face the dual pressure of family caregiving and employment, often have low physical fitness, and are prone to chronic diseases.

Here are a few tips to improve your immunity.

Regularly soak your feet

Taking a hot bath before going to bed can relieve the tension of the cervical spine muscles. Properly tapping your feet can also promote blood circulation and solve the symptoms of dizziness and headaches. Tapping stimulates the body’s energy meridian points.

Take a nap to restore energy and alertness

Taking a power nap, when possible, will be good for your body. High-intensity work pressure will cause fatigue. Even 15 minutes of rest will reboot your cellular energy and lift your spirits.

Don’t abuse antibiotics

Some people blindly believe that antibiotics can cure all diseases. However, the long-term and irregular use of antibiotics can cause an imbalance of the human flora, lead to infections, reduce the body’s resistance, and cause harm to the liver and kidneys, as well as cause allergic and toxic reactions.

Supplement your diet with probiotics

According to research, the proportion of beneficial bacteria in the intestinal tract of healthy people is much higher than that of unhealthy people. Through interaction with the endocrine system and nervous system, probiotics can help regulate the immune function and keep our “defense ability” in an optimal combat state.

Perform aerobic exercises

Doing aerobic exercise every day can improve the body’s immunity and increase the vitality of the heart, lungs, and blood vessels. Meanwhile, aerobic exercise can consume calories and prevent obesity. Walking and jogging are good choices, especially walking in the forest.

Relevant studies have found that being in the suburbs and looking at the surrounding green scenery for 20 minutes can reduce cortisol levels in the body. If the cortisol level in the human body is too high, it will damage the body’s immune system. Simultaneously, walking in the forest can relieve stress, suitable for one who does not like strenuous exercise.

Keep smiling

According to scientific research, a smile can produce many immune-related chemicals in the human body, which shows how important it is to maintain an excellent attitude to immunity. Many studies have confirmed that laughter can reduce stress, improve immunity, and even relieve pain.

Finally, a reminder to those who like sweet milk-tea and sweets not to overeat them. Sweets can reduce immunity, consume many vitamins in the body, and cause blood sugar to rise. Supplement with probiotics and eat more foods that increase immunity.

