Home Lifestyle Health Why You Should Maintain Good Posture and How to Do It
LifestyleHealth

Why You Should Maintain Good Posture and How to Do It

By VISION TIMES
0
0
posture
Good posture is necessary for good health. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Posture is the way you hold your body, whether it is while sitting, standing, sleeping, or any other way. A bad posture will have damaging consequences to your body, straining your muscles and ligaments. Here are some reasons why maintaining a good posture can bring you holistic benefits as well as how to go about doing it.

Benefits of good posture

Easy breathing: Poor posture, like a slouched position, can compress the lungs, stomach, intestines, and other organs. As a result, it can become difficult to breathe. One study showed that lung muscles drew less air when a person slouched as compared to someone who maintained an upright stance while sitting. 

Better mood: Just having a good posture can improve your mood considerably. There is an evolutionary reason behind this. When humans feel threatened, they tend to hold their breath, tighten their muscles, and lift their shoulders near their ears. These are characteristics of a poor posture. As such, the brain can interpret a poor posture to be a reaction to a threat, which will end up making you more anxious. In contrast, good posture with an upright stance and shoulders down will be interpreted by the brain as a relaxed state. As such, you will not feel much anxiety or tension. 

Good posture helps with digestion. (Image: Pixabay)

Digestion: When you eat food, it gets broken down while getting transported from the small intestine to the large intestine. This process is known as peristalsis and is a result of the contraction and expansion of the diaphragm, abdominal muscles, hips, back muscles, and so on. When you sit upright, your trunk will be stretched enough for the process to take place. But if you remain slouched, then the contraction and expansion will be limited. As a consequence, the food won’t be digested properly.

Lose weight: Yep, you can lose weight by maintaining correct posture. A good posture will naturally strengthen the core muscles that support the body. Consciously maintaining an upright pose will also burn off more calories. Even when you move, more of your muscles will be involved, meaning that calorie burn off will inevitably be higher. As a consequence, your body will burn off more fat, thus helping you lose weight. 

Maintaining good posture

Standing: Always stand straight and keep your shoulders back. Keep your head level and allow your arms to hang down naturally by the sides. You should keep your feet shoulder-width apart. As to the stomach, pull it in. Ensure that your body weight is put on the balls of your feet.

Sitting upright is beneficial. (Image: Pixabay)

Sitting: Make sure that your back is supported by a pillow or something in case your chair does not have a backrest. The elbows should be close to your body, bent about 90 to 120 degrees. The hips and thighs should be parallel to the floor. The shoulders must not be pulled backward and should be relaxed. Avoid crossing the legs and ensure that the feet touch the floor. The ankles should ideally be in front of the knees. It is recommended that you stretch your muscles every now and then to relieve the built-up tension. Plus, it would do a world of good if you take a brief walk. For instance, you can go for a 10-minute walk every 3 or 4 hours.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleHow a Little Monkey Saved a Village
Next articlePowell’s Biblical Lawsuits To Begin, Giant Tidal Wave Approaches
VISION TIMEShttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Which Particulate Air Pollution Poses the Greatest Health Risk?

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI, together with colleagues from several other European institutions, have investigated whether particulate matter from certain sources can...
Read more
Health

Sea Salt Can Help You Deal With the Common Cold

There is no treatment for the common cold. However, there are natural ways to remedy its symptoms. A study of sea salt water solution...
Read more
Health

New Neural Network Explains Human Behavior From Dynamics of Brain Activity

An international research team has uncovered a new method that can analyze the dynamics of brain activity to assess how we control our everyday...
Read more

Most Popular

Powell’s Biblical Lawsuits To Begin, Giant Tidal Wave Approaches

U.S.
The post-election struggle between the Biden and Trump campaigns continues to escalate. As Sidney Powell’s “biblical” lawsuit gradually unfolds, the world is tantalized by...
Read more

Why You Should Maintain Good Posture and How to Do It

Health
Posture is the way you hold your body, whether it is while sitting, standing, sleeping, or any other way. A bad posture will have...
Read more

How a Little Monkey Saved a Village

Animals
This is the true story of a villager who lived near Mount Jinfo in Chongqing, China, and how he saved a monkey only to...
Read more

Inks Containing Lead Likely Used as Drier on Ancient Egyptian Papyri

Art
Analyzing 12 ancient Egyptian papyri fragments with X-ray microscopy, University of Copenhagen researchers were surprised to find previously unknown lead compounds in both red...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times