Home Animals Wild Life Mass Culling of Minks Forces Shut Down of Major Denmark Fur Seller
AnimalsWild LifeEditor's Pick

Mass Culling of Minks Forces Shut Down of Major Denmark Fur Seller

By VISION TIMES
0
0
A white mink in a cage.
Danish officials plan to kill off the country’s 15 million farm minks due to coronavirus concerns. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Danish officials recently announced plans to kill off the country’s 15 million farm minks due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, one of the largest fur sellers in the country, breeder-owned cooperative Kopenhagen Fur, has declared that it will be shutting down within the next two to three years.

Culling minks

Denmark is the world’s largest producer of mink fur. Concerns about COVID-19 rose after scientists from the Statens Serum Institute in Copenhagen detected mutations in some strains of COVID-19 found in minks. Some people were also found to have been infected with this mutation. Soon, the government of Denmark gave the order to cull the animals. More than one in five mink farms in the country have been infected with the coronavirus.

Kopenhagen Fur, founded in 1930, is owned by 1,500 farmers who raise more than 16 million minks every year. Culling the minks would mean that most of the farmers would suffer severe financial losses. Since the minks will be slaughtered, ownership of Kopenhagen Fur will also naturally change as many of the current owners will soon lose their minks. This is why the company decided to conduct a controlled shutdown over the next few years.

A worker checks the cages at a mink farm.
Kopenhagen Fur is owned by 1,500 farmers who raise more than 16 million minks every year. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

In the coming weeks, Kopenhagen Fur will receive around 5 to 6 million mink pelts. Adding this stock to the existing stock of around 6 million pelts, the company is expecting to see regular sales for 2021, which will likely be the last normal season of Kopenhagen Fur. Nationwide, the mink fur industry employs around 6,000 people.

The government order will inevitably put the industry in a crisis. Though the administration has promised to compensate the farmers, no details about such compensation have been revealed. Estimates have been made that culling 15 million minks could cost up to US$785 million.

PETA celebrated Kopenhagen Fur’s shutdown, with President Ingrid Newkirk saying: “Fur is well and truly dead.” Many animal activists also claimed that the closure of mink farms will push people toward more sustainable faux mink fur plastic coats that do not involve any animal casualties. However, the claim that faux fur coats are more sustainable than natural mink is something that is heavily contested. Magnus Ljung, CEO of Saga Furs, says that such sustainability claims are only a myth.

“Fur is the most sustainable product and I believe our product is the perfect match for young, responsible consumers… Mink eat 100 percent by-products, we make biofuel and biogas out of the manure, and cosmetics of the fat — and on top of that, fur is a 100 percent recyclable product, which lasts for decades,” Magnus said to South China Morning Post.

China and Minks

The closure of mink farms in Denmark could turn out to be an opportunity for other nations. Henning Otte Hansen, senior adviser in the department of food and resource economics at the University of Copenhagen, believes that China and Russia will see an increase in mink fur production. China is already the world’s largest market for mink pelts, with domestic consumption of around 12 million pelts annually.

Chinese woman browses through a rack of mink coats.
China is the world’s largest market for mink pelts. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Around 20 to 30 pelts are needed to make a long coat while 15 to 20 pelts are sufficient to produce a small one. For a long time, China has wanted to adopt the Danish mink fur production model in which the breeders and auction houses make up a single entity. The COVID-19 pandemic might just allow them to fulfill this goal.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous article6 Types Of Ancient Chinese Art
Next articleNew Research Refutes Claim That Dinosaurs Were in Decline Before Asteroid Hit
VISION TIMEShttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

World Events

Chinese Company Administers Unproven Coronavirus Vaccine to Students

China National Biotec Group Co. (CNBG), a part of the state-run pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, reportedly administered an experimental coronavirus vaccine to students...
Read more
Peace and Conflict

China Is Preparing Digital Dossiers on Foreigners

Matt Pottinger, the Deputy National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, recently revealed that Beijing is building a database of millions of...
Read more
Human Rights

Beijing again rebuked for undermining Hong Kong’s freedoms

Foreign ministers of the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK have jointly raised concerns over the diminishing of Hong Kong’s...
Read more

Most Popular

WHO Continues to Defer to Beijing in COVID-19 Origin Investigation

World Events
Close to a year after the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization has been unable, or unwilling, to either...
Read more

Economic Talks in Washington Strengthen US-Taiwan Relations

U.S.
On Friday, Nov. 20, Taiwan officials participated in the island state’s first Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP) Dialogue with the United States in...
Read more

Biden Plans Congressional Bailout to Forgive Student Loans

U.S.
U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has said that as president, he would forgive $10,000 in individuals’ student loans, including more relief...
Read more

No Drinking! No Fighting! The Laws of Early Edo Japan to Keep the Peace

Peace and Conflict
An early Edo period document stipulating the Hosokawa clan code of conduct for vassals dispatched on a national project to rebuild Sunpu...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times