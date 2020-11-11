Home Living Relationships Conflicts in Kindergarten Can Reduce Children’s Interest in Reading and Math
LivingRelationships

Conflicts in Kindergarten Can Reduce Children’s Interest in Reading and Math

By Troy Oakes
0
22
Teacher-perceived conflict predicts lower interest and pre-academic skills in math and literacy among kindergarteners, a new study from Finland shows. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Teacher-perceived conflict predicts lower interest and pre-academic skills in math and literacy among kindergarteners, a new study from Finland shows. Kindergarten represents a crucial context in which children develop school-related skills and patterns of engagement that form the basis for the development of later competencies important for academic success. Kindergarten achievement has been found to be highly predictive of later academic skills.

Given the long-lasting effects that kindergarten experiences have on later schooling, it is important to understand the factors associated with children’s learning and motivation during this time. The quality of teacher-student interaction has been found to be important in terms of many different academic and socio-emotional outcomes.

However, much of the previous work in the field has focused on children in later grades in elementary school and has been conducted in the United States. Fewer studies have been conducted in other educational contexts and in kindergarten specifically.

The findings highlight the importance of kindergarten teachers being aware of how their relationships with children can inﬂuence children’s later schooling. (Image: via <a href=" https://pixabay.com/photos/table-paper-creativity-education-3281048/"><figcaption id=pixabay / CC0 1.0)” width=”960″ height=”641″> The findings highlight the importance of kindergarten teachers being aware of how their relationships with children can inﬂuence children’s later schooling. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Researchers from the University of Jyväskylä, the University of Eastern Finland, and the New York University of Abu Dhabi investigated bidirectional links between the quality of teacher-child relationships and children’s interest and pre-academic skills in literacy and math in Finland. Participants were 461 Finnish kindergarteners (6-year-olds) and their teachers (48). The study is part of the Teacher Stress Study, led by Professor Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen and Associate Professor Eija Pakarinen at the University of Jyväskylä.

The results indicated that teacher-perceived conflict predicted lower interest and pre-academic skills in both literacy and math. It is possible that when children experience conflict with teachers, the negative emotions attached to these conflicts are harmful to children’s engagement in learning and diminish their interest in academic tasks.

It is also possible that children experiencing conflicts are missing out on time on learning literacy and math, either because they are disengaged from instructional activities or because teachers have to spend more instructional time on behavioral management.

The quality of teacher-student interaction has been found to be important in terms of many different academic and socio-emotional outcomes. (Image: via <a href=" https://pixabay.com/photos/draw-child-doodles-little-girl-5624283/"><figcaption id=pixabay / CC0 1.0)” width=”960″ height=”651″> The quality of teacher-student interaction has been found to be important in terms of many different academic and socio-emotional outcomes. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The findings highlight the importance of kindergarten teachers being aware of how their relationships with children can inﬂuence children’s later schooling. It would be important to develop pre-service and in-service programs and interventions to assist teachers in building supportive, low-conflict relationships with children.

Teacher education programs may also benefit from educating teachers not only about academic content and pedagogical practices, but also in strategies that build supportive relationships with children. Professor Jaana Viljaranta from the University of Eastern Finland said:

“Compared to daycare, kindergarten introduces children to a more structured learning environment. The experiences children gain in this environment may have long-term consequences on the development of their academic motivation and competencies. Therefore, it is essential that our teachers are aware of the power their interaction with children may have, and that they are supported in finding optimal ways to interact with each child, while taking individual strengths and needs into consideration.”

Provided by: University of Eastern Finland [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleCCP Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About Washing Hands With Soap
Next articleUS 2020 Election: ‘A Battle of Values’
Troy Oakes
Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Relationships

The 8 Graces of Life

Having a grateful heart, we have to be aware of the eight tremendous graces in life and return the blessings when the time comes. 1....
Read more
Relationships

Transforming King Wen of Chu Into a Powerful Leader

Many stories were passed down from the Spring and Autumn Period of the Zhou Dynasty (770-476 B.C). One of the most famous stories was...
Read more
Relationships

6 Factors That Can End Your Marriage

Falling in love and getting married is easy. What is tough is to remain married. Simple misunderstandings and certain unwanted behaviors can easily put...
Read more

Most Popular

Biden’s Pick for Treasurer Opposed China Tech Restrictions

U.S.
Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden intends to make former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen his administration’s Secretary of the Treasury, The Wall Street...
Read more

This Canadian YouTuber Made the Best Lightsaber

Science
Of all fictional sci-fi weapons, the lightsaber from Star Wars is probably the most iconic. Many people, whether they are fans of the Star...
Read more

Ancient Zircon Minerals From Mars Reveal Its Elusive Internal Structure

Space
The uranium-bearing mineral zircon is an abundant constituent of Earth's continental crust, providing information about the age and origin of the continents and large...
Read more

General George Washington and the Cruel Winter at Valley Forge (Part 1)

U.S.
The winter in the Valley Forge woods was the darkest hour during the War of Independence fought between the British and the original 13...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times