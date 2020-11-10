Home Animals Wild Life Los Angeles to Be Home to the Biggest Wildlife Crossing in the...
AnimalsWild Life

Los Angeles to Be Home to the Biggest Wildlife Crossing in the World

By VISION TIMES
0
26
A cougar
Los Angeles county is well-known for its substantial mountain lion population but their habitats have become isolated by highways. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The county of Los Angeles is well-known for its substantial mountain lion population. However, large-scale infrastructure development has resulted in the region developing multiple isolated habitats crisscrossed by roads. As such, the mountain lions that attempt to cross the road to get to the other side are often at risk of being hit by vehicles. This all is set to change as LA is planning to have the world’s biggest wildlife overpass.

The LA wildlife crossing

The overpass is being funded by the “Save LA Cougars” organization, the National Wildlife Federation, and thousands of individual donors. Collectively, they have raised around US$15 million. The proposed wildlife crossing will be 165 feet long and pass over the 101 highway in Liberty Canyon.

“We know from science what’s going on there, and it’s a little deeper than just that the animals are getting hit by cars… They are becoming genetically isolated, because animals cannot move into the small islands of habitat that are created by our freeways,” Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation said to Fast Company.

The 101 highway at Liberty Canyon.
The proposed wildlife crossing will be 165 feet long and pass over the 101 highway in Liberty Canyon. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

The design of the wildlife crossing is in its final stages. If the fundraising successfully meets the project requirements, groundbreaking is scheduled to happen in 2021. Since the estimated cost is around US$87 million and only US$15 million has been raised, the project needs to raise US$62 million more to come to fruition. To ensure that the overpass remains shaded and silent, it will be covered with vegetation, including extra-dense trees. This should make the animals feel safe and secure when crossing it.

Many believe that the project is one of the few hopes to prevent the mountain lion population in the region from going extinct. The area where the crossing will be built is recognized as one of the 36 biodiversity hotspots in the world. The overpass will extend above 10 lanes of the freeway, which sees 300,000 cars pass through every single day. One of the members of the design team is Living Habitats LLC. The company has already begun collecting seeds, mushrooms, and acorns that will eventually be planted on the overpass.

Wildlife crossings around the world

One of the main aims of a wildlife crossing is to ensure that the animal population in a region grows in numbers. When roads are built, habitats get split into many regions, thereby cutting off animals from one another. And if these animals do not cross the roads, their numbers can eventually dwindle due to lack of breeding. Research from the Humane Society of the United States shows that the Netherlands has substantially boosted its badger population by setting up over 600 tunnels under minor and major roads.

Sign reads: "Gopher Tortoise Crossing."
One of the main aims of a wildlife crossing is to ensure that the animal population in a region grows in numbers. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The world’s first overland wildlife crossing was built in France in the 1950s. Since then, many countries have built such crossings to protect their wildlife populations. In the U.S. alone, thousands of wildlife crossings have been constructed in the past three decades. Such structures have helped to protect bighorn sheep in Colorado, Florida panthers in Florida, mountain goats in Montana, desert tortoises in California, and so on.

There have been questions raised as to whether such crossings do help the animal population remain safe and grow. After all, just because one has been constructed does not mean that animals will use it to get to the other side. This is especially true when these creatures are far away from the crossing and are unlikely to travel to it.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleFBI Takes Action Against Beijing’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’
Next article‘Programmable Medicine’ Is the Goal for New Bio-Circuitry Research
VISION TIMEShttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wild Life

Mass Culling of Minks Forces Shut Down of Major Denmark Fur Seller

Danish officials recently announced plans to kill off the country’s 15 million farm minks due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, one...
Read more
Wild Life

The Innocent Macaque Monkeys of Taichung

Uncle Guo, who grew up in Dakeng, Taichung, as a farmer's son, often chased off the Taiwanese macaque monkeys to protect his...
Read more
Wild Life

Deaths by Shark Attacks Rise in Australia

Six people have died from unprovoked shark attacks this year in Australia. This is the highest number since 1934, a year that...
Read more

Most Popular

Biden’s Pick for Treasurer Opposed China Tech Restrictions

U.S.
Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden intends to make former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen his administration’s Secretary of the Treasury, The...
Read more

This Canadian YouTuber Made the Best Lightsaber

Science
Of all fictional sci-fi weapons, the lightsaber from Star Wars is probably the most iconic. Many people, whether they are fans of...
Read more

Ancient Zircon Minerals From Mars Reveal Its Elusive Internal Structure

Space
The uranium-bearing mineral zircon is an abundant constituent of Earth's continental crust, providing information about the age and origin of the continents...
Read more

General George Washington and the Cruel Winter at Valley Forge (Part 1)

U.S.
The winter in the Valley Forge woods was the darkest hour during the War of Independence fought between the British and the...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times