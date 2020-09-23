At the heart of this era-hopping, ambitious, and ultimately satisfying book is the journey of one good man who learns what is truly worth fighting for.

Book of Bravery, by Australian author James Burke, plays out this adventuresome story over a two millennia stretch of history. In each of its 14 chapters, we start with these beautifully crafted black and white illustrations in the style of a graphic novel by artist Don Marc Noceda.

The story opens, it’s 53 B.C., and we hear from our narrator, an immortal named “War,” who leads us to our central character, Quintus, a Roman Centurion in battle. Roman soldiers, including Quintus, are captured in the Battle of Carrhae and are taken to China. Fate takes a turn and Quintus finds himself in the hands of a Taoist master where life as he knows it is fundamentally changed.

Quintus no longer appears to age that much and we see him in different places and historical periods, (through the rise and fall of empires). He moves from ancient Rome to China, Eastern and Central Europe, Ireland, and by the 1950s, he finds himself in America, which lead us up to the current time.

War isn’t the only otherworldly character in this story disguised in a human body. We also come to know of the characters Death and Famine. And then there are some base villains making deals with the underworld who pop up in each era in search of Quintus seeking retribution.

Although he moves through 2,000 years, every page of the book was engaging and compelling, and I had to slow down in order to make it last.

The scenery and times change, and our main character adapts accordingly, just enough to go unnoticed. He has a karmic debt that keeps coming back at him and he is often faced with tests as Hell tries to drag him down.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list