An international collaborative study led by University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center researcher Lang Wu has identified potential DNA methylation biomarkers related to prostate cancer risk. Published in Nature Communications, the study seeks to improve understanding the various causes of prostate cancer.

DNA methylation is a mechanism that is known to regulate gene expression to identify biomarkers for prostate cancer risk. Biomarkers are measurable indicators such as DNA, proteins, or hormones found in blood, body fluids, or tissues that may be a sign of normal or abnormal conditions or diseases in the body.

Prostate cancer is the most common male cancer. Wu said:

“Our discovery of novel DNA methylation biomarkers associated with prostate cancer will allow us to better understand the biology of the disease, and help us to identify individuals at risk for this malignancy.”

Researchers first developed mathematical models to predict DNA methylation levels across the human genome. Through using these models along with data from a large group of men who have and have not been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Wu and collaborators discovered various associations between DNA methylation-gene expression and prostate cancer.

The international team of investigators is also conducting other studies that aim to identify ethnic-specific prostate cancer DNA methylation biomarkers, including those of Japanese and whites, who make up a significant percentage of Hawaiʻi’s population. Findings from these studies will help researchers in implementing risk assessment strategies to improve prostate cancer outcomes.

Provided by: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

